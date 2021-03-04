228 new cases, 627 recoveries

KOCHI

04 March 2021 23:51 IST

Ernakulam on Thursday recorded 228 new COVID-19 cases and 627 recoveries.

Two health workers also tested positive. Koovappady saw 15 cases followed by Thrikkakara 13, Kavalangad 8, Kaloor 7, Kalamassery, Choornnikkara, Perumbavoor and Maradu 6 each and Kothamangalam, Thripunithura, Nedumbassery, and North Paravur 5 each.

The number of active patients in the district, as on Thursday, was 7,776 and 6,848 of them were recovering at home. Samples sent for testing on Thursday were 6,862.

Advertising

Advertising