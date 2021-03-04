Kochi

228 new cases, 627 recoveries

Ernakulam on Thursday recorded 228 new COVID-19 cases and 627 recoveries.

Two health workers also tested positive. Koovappady saw 15 cases followed by Thrikkakara 13, Kavalangad 8, Kaloor 7, Kalamassery, Choornnikkara, Perumbavoor and Maradu 6 each and Kothamangalam, Thripunithura, Nedumbassery, and North Paravur 5 each.

The number of active patients in the district, as on Thursday, was 7,776 and 6,848 of them were recovering at home. Samples sent for testing on Thursday were 6,862.

