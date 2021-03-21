228 more test positive in Ernakulam

A total of 228 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

No new cases were recorded among health workers. Thirteen people have tested positive from Okkal, 10 from Thripunithura, nine from Piravom and eight each from Thrikkakara and Puthenvelikkara.

As many as 128 people tested negative on Saturday. The active caseload is 2,945, and 7,792 samples were collected for testing. A total of 10,396 people remain in quarantine.

While 2,343 people are recovering at home, 33 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 26 are at PVS Hospital, 12 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and 148 are at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 16 people are recovering, and 74 patients are at SLTCs.

Vaccination

Mobile units began vaccinating residents at old age homes, and 138 people at four homes in Edathala and Asamannoor received the shot on Saturday. Five mobile units had been deployed and each unit hoped to achieve a target of around 100 to 150 shots per day to cover all institutions for the elderly in about a week, said a health official co-ordinating the units.