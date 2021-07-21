2,270 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

21 July 2021 22:20 IST

TPR 10.21% in district

Around 2,270 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,220 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 43 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 10.21%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Puthenvelikkara (58), Pallipuram (52), Cheranalloor (51), Karukutty (46), Sreemoolanagaram (46), Thrikkakara (43), Nayarambalam (41), Kottuvalli (40), Payipra (40), Manjapra (40), Maradu (40), Rayamangalam (40), Aikkaranad (37), Chellanam (37), Vadakkekara (37), Varappetti (36), Alangad (35), Kalamassery (35), Thripunithura (34), North Paravur (34), Kumbalangi (32), Edathala (31), Ayavana, Njarakkal, and Vengola (30).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Aarakuzha, Koothattukulam, Pambakuda, Maradi, Vaduthala, Vennala, Ayappankavu, Kaloorkad, Kuzhippalli, Pindimana, Panampilly Nagar, Ramamangalam, Kunnukara, Chalikavattom, and Panayappilli, according to an official release.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 22,242 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Around 16,300 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.