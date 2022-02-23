226 charge-sheeted in Kizhakkambalam rioting
KOCHI
The 226 employees of Kitex Garments, Kizhakkalmbalam, mostly workers from other States, who were arrested by the police in connection with the violent incidents that took place on December 25, have been charge-sheeted.
The charge-sheet was filed in the Kolenchery Judicial Magistrate Court. The accused have been charged with rioting, attempt to murder and causing damage to public property.
