225 nabbed under Operation Dark Hunt

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested 225 persons in connection with 229 cases in a two-day-long combing operation named Dark Hunt.

In the operation that covered all rural police stations, as many as 150 persons having warrants against their names and another 11 who were absconding in various cases were arrested. The operation targeting goonda activities, drug mafia, and traffic offenders was conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Eleven persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 22 under the Abkari Act, two under the Gaming Act, 107 for drunk driving, 71 for rash and negligent driving, five for possessing banned tobacco products, and 12 others for various other offences.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said stern action would be taken against those involved in anti-social activities.