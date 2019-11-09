225 nabbed under Operation Dark Hunt

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested 225 persons in connection with 229 cases in a two-day-long combing operation named Dark Hunt.
In the operation that covered all rural police stations, as many as 150 persons having warrants against their names and another 11 who were absconding in various cases were arrested. The operation targeting goonda activities, drug mafia, and traffic offenders was conducted on Thursday and Friday.
Eleven persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 22 under the Abkari Act, two under the Gaming Act, 107 for drunk driving, 71 for rash and negligent driving, five for possessing banned tobacco products, and 12 others for various other offences.
District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said stern action would be taken against those involved in anti-social activities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor