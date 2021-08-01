2,246 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

01 August 2021 20:41 IST

Test positivity rate at 9.34%

A total of 2,246 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday even as the test positivity rate remained at 9.34%.

The fresh cases of infection include five people who arrived from outside the State while 2,225 were cases of local transmission, said a communication from the district administration. There were also 14 cases in which the source of infection had not been identified. Two health workers were among the infected.

The worst affected areas include Nellikuzhi, where 62 fresh cases were reported. There were 50 cases in Thrikkakara, 49 in Pindimana, 43 in Pallippuram, 42 in Thripunithura, 41 in Kalamassery, and 40 each in Kuttampuzha and Elamkunnappuzha, said the communication. Kumbalanghi has reported 33 new cases while the numbers in Angamaly (31), Njarakkal (29), Puthenvelikkara (27) and Vyttila (25) continued to remain high.

The panchayats of Maneed, areas in Ernakulam South and North, Elamkulam, Okkal, Chakkaraparambu, Poothrikka, Mattancherry, Elanji, Chalikkavattom, Panampilly Nagar, Ayappankavu and Koothattukulam reported less than five cases on Sunday, the communication said. It said 1,621 people were declared COVID-negative on Sunday even as 3,206 people were placed under observation in homes. The number of people under observation in the district stood at 42,916, added the communication.

A total of 160 people were admitted to first-line treatment centres and hospitals for COVID-19 treatment on Sunday and 142 people were discharged from such centres. There are 19,862 active cases in the district, and 24,058 samples were sent for testing.