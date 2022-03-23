2,200 kg of red sanders logs seized

DRI conducts search at Container Freight Station on Willingdon Island

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized 2,200 kg of red sanders logs from a Container Freight Station (CFS) on Willingdon Island in Kochi.

Hunt is on for people behind the smuggling which was exposed following a tip-off received by the DRI that searched the containers and sealed them at the CFS named Q10.

The consignment was to be shipped out from Kochi to Dubai on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The contraband was concealed in a container in which oil is shipped. It is suspected that it was to be further shifted to other ships for smuggling it to South Asian nations like China, Singapore or Japan where it is much sought after.

The consignment is suspected to have come from Andhra Pradesh. Details of the agency that booked the container and that of the truck that transported the container are being collected. The DRI has drawn up a list of suspects after coordinating with their units in South India.