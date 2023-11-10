22 priority sectors identified for sustainable future of Kerala, says CM

November 10, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has identified 22 priority sectors for ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi on November 10.

He was addressing, virtually, the delegates on the second day of the two-day conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Kerala Industrial Development Corporation in Kochi on the development potential of Kerala.

Recognising the importance of creating a favourable environment for attracting investments and promoting economic growth, we have implemented several initiatives that have positioned Kerala as a hub for business innovation and development, Mr. Vijayan said.

“One of our key achievements in this regard is the introduction of the online platform K-Swift (Single Window Clearance Mechanism), This innovative platform integrates various departments and agencies, streamlines various processes and eliminates unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for investors. Currently, we are working towards integrating K-Swift with the national single window system for further enhancing Kerala’s ease of doing business.”

“In relation to K-Swift we have taken significant steps to simply business regulations and ensure transparency and accountability. Manual instructions have been replaced by the Kerala Central Inspection System (K-CIS). It not only streamlines the processes but also promotes transparency and eliminates any room for corruption,” said Mr. Vijayan.

“Furthermore, we have actively pursued minimising the regulatory compliance burden exercise. This has successfully eliminated or reduced a staggering 1,928 burdensome compliances for businesses and citizens since its introduction in 2021. By minimising regulatory burdens, we aim to create a predictable and transparent business environment that nurtures growth, encourages investments and stimulates economic prosperity,” the Chief Minister added.

“We lead the nation in fostering a robust startup ecosystem and is in the forefront of export preparedness. We are utilizing technology for human progress and social transformation. Initiatives like K-Phone are being implemented in every household in the State using the global information highway. Kerala has excelled in the ease of doing business rankings,” he said.

We have implemented various initiatives to support entrepreneurs and investors. We have further enabled the industrial ecosystem through initiatives like the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

The future of Kerala is bright. And we invite you to be part of this incredible journey, which has sustainability at its core. Let’s collectively work towards making Kerala a shining example of responsible industry and responsible investments. Kerala is ready to welcome you all and the doors of opportunities are wide open. The government of Kerala is always ready to assist you so that we can shape the future of Kerala and India,” said Mr. Vijayan.