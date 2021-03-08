Kochi

219 cases recorded in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 219 new COVID-19 cases and 784 recoveries on Sunday.

No new cases were reported among health workers. Eleven people tested positive from Thrikkakara, and eight each from Avoli, Kuttampuzha, and Thuravoor.

As many as 115 people contracted the infection through contact, and the source could not be identified in 103 cases.

A total of 19,224 people remain in quarantine, and 6,848 are recovering. While 6,029 people are recovering at home, 35 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 38 are recovering at PVS Hospital, 14 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and a single patient is admitted to the Aluva District Hospital.

At first-line treatment centres (FLTCs), 91 people are recovering, while 114 people are at second-line treatment centres (SLTCs).

As many as 4,608 samples were sent for testing.

