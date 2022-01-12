2,174 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

KOCHI

12 January 2022 23:19 IST

A total of 2,174 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate was 20.65%. Around 2, 174 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection in 30 cases was not confirmed. The number of active cases in the district was 15,466. About 2,165 persons were placed in home isolation on Wednesday, according to a communication.

Advertising

Advertising