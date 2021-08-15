2,161 new COVID cases in Ernakulam; TPR at 12.02%

KOCHI

As many as 2,161 people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Sunday in Ernakulam district. A communication from the district health authorities said there was one case in which the infected person had come from outside the State while 2,150 were cases of local spread. There are seven cases in which the cause of infection is not known while three health workers are among those infected.

The test positivity rate in the district was at 12.02% when 17,973 samples were tested.

With 57 cases, Koovappady reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases while Thrikkakara had 55 cases, Thripunithura 42, Kumbalanghi 36, Palluruthy 32, Maradu 31, Nedumbassery 28, Chellanam and Fort Kochi 23 cases each, Vyttila 16, Kaloor 15, Kumbalam and Thoppumpady 12 each and Vennala seven.

Elamkulam, Aikaranad, Okkal, Thirumaradi, Mundamveli, Edakochi, Ayappankavu, Karuvelippadi, Chalikkavattam, Perumpadappu and Ponekkara are among the places where less than five cases were reported.

A total of 1,885 people recovered on Sunday while 3,756 people came under observation in their own homes and 107 were admitted to first-line treatment centres. As many as 176 people were discharged from hospitals and various treatment centres. There were 22,694 people under treatment in the district excluding the numbers reported on Sunday, the communication added.