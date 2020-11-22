215 medians below metro corridor to be beautified

Kochi

22 November 2020 00:20 IST

A total of 215 medians below the Kochi metro corridor will be beautified and maintained with the help of sponsors.

These medians on the Edappally-Pettah stretch have been given to sponsors — corporates and business community from Kochi, for upkeep, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has informed.

“The median beautification is part of our endeavour to have a zero-carbon footprint system. They can choose either normal gardening or biodegradable gardening. The sponsor should spend money for the upkeep of the medians for two years. Major jewellers, hospitals, bakeries, textile shops and other institutions along the stretch have sponsored the medians. They include Cochin Shipyard which is currently maintaining 16 medians. The others include Petronet and a few banks. We have thus found sponsors for close to 70% medians in the corridor,” the agency said.

At present, the sponsors are displaying their name in each median. KMRL has fixed a nominal one-time cost for sponsoring the median. “We implemented several green initiatives. Maintaining all the medians was not practical and financially sustainable. Hence, sponsors were roped in. They will thus not only look good but also help the cause of environment protection,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director of the metro agency.

The gardens will be maintained in such a way that only shrubs or plants suitable for different seasons are planted. Shrubs are preferred and the same are maintained in reasonable height to prevent glare from headlights of vehicles in the opposite direction, KMRL said.