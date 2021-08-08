2,121 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

08 August 2021 22:00 IST

2,051 local transmission cases; TPR at 10.46%

A total of 2,121 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in Ernakulam even as the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 10.46%.

Nine persons who tested positive had come from outside the State, while 2,051 were cases of local transmission.

Four health workers are among the newly infected, and the source of infection among 57 persons is not known.

Advertising

Advertising

A communication from the district administration said Thrikkakara had the highest number of cases at 80, while Kalamassery had 47 cases and Kunnathunadu 78 cases. Thripunithura had 53 cases and Vyttila 33 cases.

Varappuzha, Ponekkara, Panampilly Nagar, and Chalikkavattom reported less than five new cases, the communication added. There are 24,711 people under treatment in the district now. A total of 20,286 samples were sent for tests on Sunday.