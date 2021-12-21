₹2.12 crore disbursed as COVID ex-gratia

About ₹2.12 crore has been disbursed as ex-gratia for the kin/legal heir of those who died of COVID-19 in Ernakulam district.

Around 424 applicants have received the assistance. About 1,436 applications were received before the district administration. Of this, 846 applications were resolved. The process of taking action on the remaining applications is progressing. The applications to get the relief have to be submitted online through www.relief.kerala.gov.in.

The applications should be accompanied by copies of the death certificate/death certificate issued by the ICMR or death declaration document, ration card of the applicant, Aadhaar card and bank passbook and a document establishing the relationship of the applicant to the deceased.

An official communication issued here on Tuesday said that the applications should not be rejected on the ground that it was not submitted by the beneficiary. Village officers concerned have to ensure that all eligible applicants receive the financial assistance. They need to process the application and provide it to the kin/legal heir of those who died of COVID-19. No application should be rejected without any valid reason.

The guidelines drawn up by the ICMR for determining what constitutes a COVID-19 death is more inclusive and it states that deaths occurring within 30 days from the date of testing or from the date of being clinically determined as a COVID-19 case will be treated as deaths due to COVID-19, even if the death takes place outside the hospital/in patient facility.

A patient admitted to a hospital as a COVID-19 case and dies while in hospital beyond 30 days will also be treated a a COVID-19 death.