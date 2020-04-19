210 in home quarantine in Ernakulam

Twenty-seven persons were placed under home quarantine on Sunday, while 175 were removed from the list, bringing down the total number of home-quarantined in the district to 210.

Two persons were moved to hospital isolation on Sunday. There are 18 under isolation in hospitals in the district, with four at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, one at Muvattupuzha General Hospital, one at Aluva District Hospital, 10 at private hospitals and two at Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital.

There were no positive cases in the results of 16 samples received on Sunday. Six samples were sent for testing. Results of 47 are awaited. The total number of quarantined persons at various COVID-19 care centres is 22.