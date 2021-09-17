2,095 new cases in Kozhikode; TPR 16.71%

Kozhikode

17 September 2021 23:19 IST

Kozhikode district recorded 2,095 new COVID-19 cases on Friday when 12,840 people were tested for SARS-COV2 virus.

Even as the test positivity rate came down to 16.71% on the day, the source of infection was unknown in the case of 18 new patients.

Meanwhile, 2,068 were infected through local contact, five from abroad and two from other States. There were also two health workers among the new patients.

Advertising

Advertising

At the same time, 2,192 persons were discharged from various treatment facilities on the day. The active caseload in the district was 22,827 while 77,674 persons are under observation.