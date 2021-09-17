Kochi

2,095 new cases in Kozhikode; TPR 16.71%

Kozhikode district recorded 2,095 new COVID-19 cases on Friday when 12,840 people were tested for SARS-COV2 virus.

Even as the test positivity rate came down to 16.71% on the day, the source of infection was unknown in the case of 18 new patients.

Meanwhile, 2,068 were infected through local contact, five from abroad and two from other States. There were also two health workers among the new patients.

At the same time, 2,192 persons were discharged from various treatment facilities on the day. The active caseload in the district was 22,827 while 77,674 persons are under observation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 11:20:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2095-new-cases-in-kozhikode-tpr-1671/article36526347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY