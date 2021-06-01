2,081 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

01 June 2021 21:21 IST

Ernakulam recorded 2,081 new COVID cases on Tuesday, with a test positivity rate of 15.59% when 13,341 tests were done.

Thrikkakara continued to top the area-wise list of new cases with 149 people testing positive. This was followed by Palluruthy with 92 new cases and Kalamassery with 71. Elamkunnapuzha recorded 68 new cases, Thripunithura 66, Kumbalangi and Fort Kochi 65 each, Keezhmad 55, Mulavukad and Vazhakulam 42 each, and Edathala and Njarakkal 41 each. Thirteen health workers were among those who tested positive on the day. The source of infection could not be determined in 38 cases.

A total of 2,424 people were considered to have recovered on the day, and the district’s active case load has fallen to 30,745. A week ago, on May 25, the active caseload stood at 40,586.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 77,557 people remain in quarantine.

While 256 people were newly admitted to hospitals and other treatment facilities on Tuesday, 235 were discharged. A total of 24,086 people are recovering from the infection at home, while 534 are at first-line treatment centres, 411 are at second-line treatment centres, and 1,126 are at domiciliary care centres. While 1,879 patients are admitted at private hospitals, 584 are at government hospitals, and 41 patients are at INHS Sanjivani. Of the people recuperating from the infection, 490 remain in the ICU.

Vaccination

Out of a targeted 11,76,315 people over the age of 45 in Ernakulam, 6,49,216 (55%) people have received the first dose of the vaccine. A total of 20% of people in that age category are fully vaccinated, according to the State Health Department’s vaccination bulletin.

In the 18 to 44 years category, 33,333 people out of 14,70,864 have received the first dose. Only 2.27% of the population in that age category has taken the first shot.

Among health workers, 80,208 people have taken the first dose, and only 62,079 of them (77%) have taken the second dose as well, going by the bulletin.