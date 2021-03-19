Kochi

206 recoveries, 184 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 184 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 6,730 samples were sent for testing.

Two health workers and a police officer have tested positive. Fifteen people tested positive from Thripunithura, 12 from Palluruthy, nine from Thrikkakara and eight each from Kalamassery and Rayamangalam. The source of infection could not be traced in two cases.

With 206 recoveries on Thursday, the active caseload is 2,866. A total of 10,565 people remain in quarantine.

While 27 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 26 are at PVS Hospital, nine are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and 141 patients are at private hospitals. As many as 2,319 people are recovering at home.

