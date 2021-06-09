2,059 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

09 June 2021 20:26 IST

2,538 recoveries; TPR at 16.9%

Ernakulam district recorded 2,059 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 16.9%.

For testing, 12,168 samples were collected. The district’s active caseload has fallen to 18,780, and 2,538 people were considered to have recovered on the day.

Nine health workers were among those who tested positive. Kunnathunad registered the highest number of new cases with 75 people testing positive in the area. This was followed by Kuttampuzha with 65, Thrikkakara with 60, Karumaloor with 57, and Udayamperoor 55. Chellanam and Elamkunnapuzha recorded 54 cases each. In the Kochi Corporation area, Palluruthy recorded 47 new cases, while Fort Kochi saw 45, and Mattancherry 26. The source of infection could not be traced in 45 cases.

While 97 people were admitted to treatment centres on Wednesday, 406 were discharged. As many as 50,171 people remain in quarantine.

A total of 12,983 people are recovering from the infection at home. At private hospitals, 1,360 patients are admitted, 528 people are recuperating at government hospitals, and a total of 1,798 people are at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres. As many as 405 people are recovering in intensive care units.

Of the tests done, 5,125 were RT-PCR.