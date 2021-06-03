2,041 positive cases, 4,793 recoveries in Ernakulam

KOCHI

03 June 2021 19:58 IST

As many as 2,041 persons in Ernakulam tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

Of them, 1,979 persons were infected through local contact. The source of infection in 43 cases was not yet confirmed. Twelve of those who tested positive were health workers. Fort Kochi had the highest number of positive cases at 98. Other regions that recorded more than 50 cases of COVID-19 are Chellanam (81), Thripunithura (80), Thrikkakara (65), Palluruthy (57), Kalamassery (56) and Cheranalloor (50). The district recorded a test positivity rate of 15.23% on Thursday.

Some of the areas that had less than five cases include Elanji, Ernakulam North, Elamkulam, Kavalangad, Ponekkara, Mudakuzha, Karuvelipadi, Kottapadi, Chalikavattam, Nedumbassery, Pindimana, Perumbavoor, Malayatoor-Neeleswaram, Vennala, Kunnumpuram, Thuravoor, Pallarimangalam, Poonithura, Varapetti, Valakam and Ayappankavu. A total of 4,793 persons tested negative on Thursday.

As many as 25,147 persons are under treatment in the district. Over 13,000 samples were sent for testing. A total of 3,595 beds for COVID treatment were lying vacant in various hospitals.