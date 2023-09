September 12, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - KOCHI

The Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will get ₹204 crore assistance under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to procure equipment.

The funds will be released in three phases. The procurement will include equipment for radiation, MRI and CT scanning machines, ventilator, and monitors. The KIIFB board entrusted K.M. Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, to initiate the procurement process, said a communication.