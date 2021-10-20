Kochi

2,012 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

As many as 2,012 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

A total of 1,980 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection was not ascertained in 21 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 13.25%. The regions that reported positive cases above 40 included Kalamassery (68), Thrikkakara (65), Karumaloor (53), Kottuvally (50), Thirumaradi (50), Puthenvelikkara (48), Thripunithura (47), Pallipuram (46), Piravam (46), and Amballoor (42).

Some places that had fewer than five cases were Eloor, Palakuzha, Edakochi, Mulavukad, Elamkulam, Chalikavattom, Thevara, Ayappankavu, Elanji, Kumbalanghi, and Nellikuzhi, according to an official release.

The number of active cases in the district was 11, 963 as on Wednesday.


