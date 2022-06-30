200 LSD stamps seized from foreign parcel in Kochi

June 30, 2022 22:38 IST

Excise arrests youth to whom the consignment from Poland was sent

The flow of premium synthetic drugs to Ernakulam district continues unabated with the seizure of 200 LSD stamps weighing 3.952 grams being the latest, the fifth in hardly as many months.

The seizure was made from a parcel received at the postal appraisal office of the Customs department on Tuesday. The consignment was delivered from Poland in the name of one Vikas at Thalassery. Customs officials turned suspicious of the parcel while scanning it and alerted the Excise department.

A case was registered by the Ernakulam Excise range office, and an investigation team led by an Assistant Excise Commissioner tracked down and arrested the addressee in the early hours of Wednesday. Officials also recovered 105 grams of ganja, 18.75 grams of hashish, 604.20 milligrams of MDMA, 36 LSD stamps, and 254.20 grams of heroine from his home.

His original name was found to be Vyas. While he had given a fake name, he inexplicably retained the correct address helping Excise officials land up at his doorstep.

“The 35-year-old is an unemployed B.Tech dropout. He traded in drugs, as the bulk purchase and further seizures from his home suggested. He was hooked to the web round-the-clock and remained cocooned on the first floor of his house with little interaction even with his own family. He stayed up through the night and slept during the day,” said P.V. Aleyas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

He was brought here, produced in court and remanded. Excise officials plan to seek his custody for interrogation. Prima facie, the order seems to have been made through the Dark Web and paid for through cryptocurrency, which had been the modus operandi in all four previous cases involving consignments from abroad. Forensic report of the samples is also being awaited.

Since March, the Excise department has made considerable seizures of synthetic drugs smuggled in from abroad. On all previous occasions, the consignments were intercepted at the International Mail Centre (IMC) of the postal department with the help of Customs officials.

The last seizure was 12 grams of MDMA from the United States on June 14. In May, 207 grams of MDMA and 60 LSD stamps packed into 15 different parcels from the Netherlands were seized. Interestingly, they were meant for two persons who were already jailed after being found to be the intended recipients of drugs smuggled in through IMC on previous occasions.

In the first seizure in March, 31 LSD stamps were seized from two separate parcels from the Netherlands and Qatar. In the second incident, 9881.9 milligrams of cocaine and 2896.8 milligrams of MDMA were seized from parcels from the Netherlands.