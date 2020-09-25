Kochi

200 BSF personnel infected

As many as 200 BSF personnel tested COVID-19 positive at the Border Security Force (BSF) training centre at Areekkarakkunnu near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district on Friday. Tests were conducted among 500 persons in the camp.

Health Department sources said the antigen test was conducted among the larger group on Friday itself as six persons in the same camp had tested positive for the viral infection on Thursday. At the time of the second round testing, only 19 persons had suspected symptoms of the infection, they said.

The 19 symptomatic patients were later admitted to a First Line Treatment Centre at Nadapuram. Others were quarantined at the BSF camp by arranging special medical care facilities.

Health Department sources said the camp has a strength of 900 persons. Antigen tests would be conducted for the remaining 400 persons on Saturday, they said. According to local body representatives, many jawans in the camp had been living along with their families and the timely test results would be crucial for extending them effective treatment.

