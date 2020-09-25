200 BSF personnel infected

As many as 200 BSF personnel tested COVID-19 positive at the Border Security Force (BSF) training centre at Areekkarakkunnu near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district on Friday. Tests were conducted among 500 persons in the camp.
Health Department sources said the antigen test was conducted among the larger group on Friday itself as six persons in the same camp had tested positive for the viral infection on Thursday. At the time of the second round testing, only 19 persons had suspected symptoms of the infection, they said.
The 19 symptomatic patients were later admitted to a First Line Treatment Centre at Nadapuram. Others were quarantined at the BSF camp by arranging special medical care facilities.
Health Department sources said the camp has a strength of 900 persons. Antigen tests would be conducted for the remaining 400 persons on Saturday, they said. According to local body representatives, many jawans in the camp had been living along with their families and the timely test results would be crucial for extending them effective treatment.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath