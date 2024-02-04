20 small IT parks on anvil in State, says CM as he opens IBS Software Kochi campus

February 04, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government is in the middle of setting up 20 small IT parks along the national highway between Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram utilising 5G technology , said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said that the State government had issued permission to set up 5,000 to 50,000 sq. ft. space as extensions of existing IT parks. He was inaugurating the Kochi campus of IBS Software here on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala has been a haven for enterprises that understand the spirit of the times and introduce new services and ideas. There is no better proof of the suitability of the State to new ideas and enterprises than the growth of IBS Software, he added.

IBS, born in Kerala, has grown over the last 25 years to spread its wings globally. The company has its headquarters in Kochi and has launched a campus here as part of its ongoing growth. Companies such as IBS continue to grow here as the State has been friendly to new investments, said Mr. Vijayan. Such companies are answers to critics who like to spread the idea that Kerala is not suitable for new entrepreneurial investments, he added.

Mr. Viajayan said that though many had advised V. K. Mathews to launch IBS in Bengaluru in the early 1992, he stuck to Thiruvananthapuram as his choice. Those who had discouraged investments in Kerala were now making enquiries with Mr. Mathews regarding investments in the State, he added.

“Kerala is making strides in technology related areas. Software exports from the state stands at ₹ 19,066 crore. The aim is to make the State accountable for at least 10% of software exports from India. The State government targets to generate at least five lakh job opportunities in the technology sector. To achieve this goal, the work on technology innovation zone in Kochi is progressing,” said Mr. Vijayan. The government would ensure infrastructure facilities, including water supply and electricity in the new technology zones, provide co working spaces and business offices to encourage entrepreneurs, he added.

Mr. Vijayan said that over the last 7.5 years, Kerala’s three IT parks had seen an increase of more than 500 companies and about 63,000 new employment. Mr. Mathews, executive chairman of IBS said that over the last 26 years, no mandays had been lost in Kerala.