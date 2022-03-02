20 LSD stamps seized from engineering student

Preliminary investigation finds drug was sourced from Chennai

KOCHI

Excise officials on Wednesday arrested a youngster with 20 LSD stamps, a premium synthetic drug that goes by the name “Paradise-650,” as part of an operation aimed at cracking the whip on the drug menace on campuses.

The arrested student is doing his final year B.Tech in the Cochin University of Science and Technology. One LSD stamp costs between ₹4,000 and ₹7,000 in the open market.

A preliminary investigation has found that the accused had reportedly sourced the drug from Chennai through a friend in Kozhikode. Around 75 stamps had been delivered by courier. He was selling them and using some for personal consumption, the excise officials said.

The accused reportedly confessed that synthetic drugs were more in demand than ganja among the new age youngsters. The LSD stamps recovered from the accused were worth 0.368g while possessing even an LSD stamp of 0.10g entailed imprisonment of up to 20 years, the excise officials said.

Reportedly, his mobile phone was flooded with calls by youngsters demanding drugs. The excise officials plan to trace his clients and give them counselling under the Vimukthi programme.

A team led by excise Circle Inspector R. Rajesh, who oversees the south zone excise commissioner squad, made the seizure. Inspector Vaisakh V. Pillai, assistant inspector Philip Thomas, members of the commissioner squad K.N. Suresh Kumar and M. Aziz, Ernakulam range Inspector M.S. Haneefa and members of the Kochi city metro shadow N.D. Tomy and N.G. Ajithkumar were also part of the team.