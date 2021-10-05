20 complaints settled at panel adalat

KOCHI

05 October 2021 00:13 IST

Young women resisting domestic violence and seeking legal recourse if needed was a welcome development, Chintha Jerome, Chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission, said. She was speaking at an adalat organised by the commission on Monday, where 20 of the 31 complaints were solved. The rest were forwarded for further action.

Such adalats would be held in other parts of Kerala shortly, she said. Complaints can be mailed to keralayouthcommission@gmail.com.

