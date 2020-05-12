2 policemen suspended

Two civil police officers attached to the city police district headquarters were suspended following their alleged involvement in a case registered by the excise in connection with the seizure of illicit liquor.

The suspension comes in the wake of the excise report about their alleged role. Dipin, one of the CPOs, was arrested along with Vignesh from whose house at Thoppumpady the excise seized over 14 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor on May 7.

The other suspended CPO, Basil Jose, is absconding. The bottles in which the liquor were found had the labels but not the hologram stickers of Bevco.