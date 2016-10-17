2 officials at girls’ home suspended

In view of the allegations raised by the inmates of Government Children’s Home (Girls), Kakkanad, who threatened to commit suicide on Thursday, two officials have been suspended.

It was also decided that a residential superintendent should be appointed immediately as the post has been vacant since July.

The post of the deputy superintendent, which has never been occupied since the home was set up, will also be filled.

A number of measures have been decided upon to rectify the problems faced by the inmates in the aftermath of the incident that brought to light the the appalling conditions at the girls’ home.

Speaking to mediapersons, P.T. Thomas, MLA, said the decisions were arrived at during a meeting in which the District Collector, sub-judge, KELSA, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson, Additional District Magistrate, ward councillor, District Social Welfare Officer and the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)took part.

“We heard the members of the hostel authorities, the CWC members and the children, and arrived at a decision after visiting the home,” said Mr. Thomas.

“There are also vacancies of part-time nurse, psychiatrist and psychologist, child welfare inspector and two probation officers, which will be taken up with the government,” he added. All the staff members associated with the home will be trained and given child-friendly orientation. It was also decided that unfinished infrastructure work at the home would be completed.

The CWC will take a decision on the demand raised by a few girls to be permitted to go home.

Mr. Thomas said the meeting also decided to shift the boys’ home located nearby to a different place.