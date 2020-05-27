2 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

KOCHI

27 May 2020 23:57 IST

While one is an Abu Dhabi returnee, the other travelled by train from New Delhi

Two more were added to the list of COVID-19 positive cases in Ernakulam district on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases under treatment to 18.

Of the two new cases, one is a 34-year-old woman from Thrikkakara who arrived here on May 18 from Abu Dhabi.

Renal patient

Quarantined at home, she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on May 22 after she developed symptoms. She had earlier undergone kidney transplant.

The other positive case is a 26-year-old Kunnathunadu native who reached Ernakulam on May 22 by train from New Delhi.

He was also moved to the Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital after showing symptoms. He has now been shifted to the Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the surveillance team on Wednesday moved nine more persons into hospital isolation, while eight persons were discharged.

As many as 63 persons are under hospital observation, of whom 29 are at the Medical College Hospital, four at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, six at the Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital, one at the Aluva District Hospital, three at the Port Trust Hospital, and 20 at various private hospitals.

The number of those who were home-quarantined on Wednesday stood at 608. With the removal of 213 persons, the total number of those in home-quarantine in the district is 7,834.

As many as 782 persons are under observation at 22 COVID care centres in the district. There are 233 persons at paid quarantine centres.