Kochi

2 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

While one is an Abu Dhabi returnee, the other travelled by train from New Delhi

Two more were added to the list of COVID-19 positive cases in Ernakulam district on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases under treatment to 18.

Of the two new cases, one is a 34-year-old woman from Thrikkakara who arrived here on May 18 from Abu Dhabi.

Renal patient

Quarantined at home, she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on May 22 after she developed symptoms. She had earlier undergone kidney transplant.

The other positive case is a 26-year-old Kunnathunadu native who reached Ernakulam on May 22 by train from New Delhi.

He was also moved to the Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital after showing symptoms. He has now been shifted to the Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the surveillance team on Wednesday moved nine more persons into hospital isolation, while eight persons were discharged.

As many as 63 persons are under hospital observation, of whom 29 are at the Medical College Hospital, four at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, six at the Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital, one at the Aluva District Hospital, three at the Port Trust Hospital, and 20 at various private hospitals.

The number of those who were home-quarantined on Wednesday stood at 608. With the removal of 213 persons, the total number of those in home-quarantine in the district is 7,834.

As many as 782 persons are under observation at 22 COVID care centres in the district. There are 233 persons at paid quarantine centres.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:00:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2-more-test-positive-for-sars-cov-2-in-ernakulam/article31690762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY