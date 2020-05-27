2 more COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Two more SARS-CoV-2 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Wednesday. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that they were a 53-year-old from Naderi in Koyilandy and a 55-year-old from Mavoor. Both had returned from abroad.

The first person had arrived from Abu Dhabi at the Calicut International Airport on May 17 and had been under observation at a Covid care centre at Koyilandy. Body fluid samples were sent for lab tests on May 25. The patient is right now at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

The second person had arrived at the Kannur International Airport on May 21 and had been home quarantined.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on May 25. The number of active COVID-19 patients from Kozhikode now stands at 27. Fourteen people are at the medical college hospital, eight are at the first-line treatment centre and five are at various hospitals in Kannur. Apart from this, two natives each from Malappuram and Kasaragod districts and one from Thrissur too are at the medical college hospital. One person from Thrissur is undergoing treatment at MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute here.

Meanwhile, the number of patients under surveillance reached 7,566, among whom 1,372 are expatriates. Fifty five of them are at the medical college hospital.