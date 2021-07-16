Kochi

2 killed in accident

Two youngsters were fatally knocked down by a tanker lorry at Vyttila Junction on Thursday around 11.45 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Winson, 24, of Alappuzha; and Jeemol, 24, of Thrissur. Both were employed in a private hospital and were returning from a bank when an empty tanker knocked them down from behind on the Vyttila-Cherthala route.

While the woman was run over by the tanker and died on the spot, the man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The Maradu police have registered a case against the tanker driver, Shajad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He has been charged under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).


