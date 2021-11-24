Kochi

2 killed as private bus rams bike

Two youths died after a rashly driven private bus rammed their two-wheeler at Ochanturuth, near Vypin in the city, at noon on Tuesday.

The bus, which was overtaking another vehicle, rammed the bike of the ill-fated youths and another two wheeler, whose rider escaped unhurt. The victims are K.J. Freddy, 21, of Kunjeluparambil, Cherai, and Alana, of Pallippuram.

They had worked together at a supermarket at Pallippuram. Alana was preparing to go abroad for a job and the two had reportedly gone to a hypermarket in Edappally to purchase a cell phone to be gifted to her father.

The driver of the bus fled from the spot after the accident.


