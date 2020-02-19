Kochi

2 held with nitrazepam tablets in Kochi

The Railway Police arrested two persons allegedly with 93 nitrazepam tablets, a hypnotic drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia, at Ernakulam South Railway Station on Tuesday. The arrested were identified as A.T. Ajad, 27, and Shanu Rasheed, 30, of Eloor. According to officials, Shanu Rasheed is an accused in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. He was out on parole.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 1:30:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2-held-with-nitrazepam-tablets-in-kochi/article30855232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY