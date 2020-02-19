2 held with nitrazepam tablets in Kochi

The Railway Police arrested two persons allegedly with 93 nitrazepam tablets, a hypnotic drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia, at Ernakulam South Railway Station on Tuesday. The arrested were identified as A.T. Ajad, 27, and Shanu Rasheed, 30, of Eloor. According to officials, Shanu Rasheed is an accused in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. He was out on parole.