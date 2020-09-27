2 held in Malayattoor quarry blast case

Blatant violation of norms in storing explosives

A special squad of rural police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the explosion of gelatine sticks stocked in a building near a stone quarry in Ellithodu near Malayattoor on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Ranjith, 32, and Sandeep aka Ajesh, 34; both from Naduvattam.

While the former was one of the managers of the quarry, the latter was entrusted with the responsibility of transporting explosives from the storeroom to the quarry.

Special squad

The explosion had killed two migrant workers. The District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had formed the special squad headed by Perumbavooor DySP K. Bijumon to probe the explosion. Since the incident, the police have been inspecting the quarries in the district and have warned of stern action against those found operating in violation of the licence and other norms.

Kochi Range Deputy Inspector General Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar had inspected the quarry concerned and presided over a review meeting at Kalady earlier this week.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) had cancelled the licence of the quarry at Illithodu earlier this week.

The licence for possession, sale, and use, which is issued by PESO, was cancelled under the provisions of the Explosives Rules, 2008. A preliminary report filed by the Controller of Explosives, PESO, Kochi, had said that the detonators were stored in an unauthorised building.