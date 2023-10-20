₹2 crore of hawala money seized, two arrested

October 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police chased down a car carrying hawala money to the tune of ₹2 crore and arrested two persons from Perumbavoor on Friday. The arrested were identified as Amal Mohan, 29, of Vazhakkulam, and K. Sajeev of Kalloorkkad. They were nabbed jointly by the Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Perumbavoor police. A tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the seizure. The money is suspected to have been smuggled in from Coimbatore and was being taken to Kottayam. The police gave them a chase from Angamaly and eventually intercepted the car at Vallam. The money was found packaged and hidden in specially designed chambers in the car. A team led by Additional Superintendent Juvvanapudi Mahesh and comprising of narcotics cell Deputy Superintendent of Police P.P. Shams, Inspector R. Ranjith, sub-inspectors Rinse M. Thomas, and Josy M. Johnson, assistant sub-inspector M.G. Joshy, and senior civil police officer C.K. Meeran participated in the operation.

