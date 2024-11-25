 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Two arrested in Kalamassery woman murder case

The police say the accused, burdened by debt, targeted the victim for her suspected gold and cash from real estate dealings

Updated - November 25, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalamassery police on Sunday (November 24) arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of 55-year-old Jayesy Abraham of Perumbavoor, who was found dead in her rented apartment at Kunamthai in Kalamassery.

The accused have been identified as Girish Babu, 42, of Thrikkakara and Khadeeja, 42, of Eroor, Thripunithura. Jayesy, a common friend of the duo, was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment on November 17. The autopsy report had attributed the death to multiple head injuries. The victim has been staying alone in the apartment for the past year.

According to the police, the first accused met Khadeeja at Jayesy’s apartment, and the two became close friends. Babu, who had accumulated significant debt after taking loans through mobile applications and credit card transactions, knew about the reported involvement of Jayesy in the real estate business.

The duo suspected that Jayesy might have kept gold and the proceeds from her real estate dealings at her apartment. Babu had carried out a recce of the apartment two months ago. He avoided routes with CCTV coverage and decided to conduct the operation on November 17, hoping nobody else would be there at her apartment.

An examination of the CCTV footage proved instrumental in identifying the first accused, as it captured a person walking along the road wearing a helmet. Subsequent investigations uncovered the accused’s role in the crime, the police said.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.