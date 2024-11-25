Two arrested in Kalamassery woman murder case

Kalamassery police on Sunday (November 24) arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of 55-year-old Jayesy Abraham of Perumbavoor, who was found dead in her rented apartment at Kunamthai in Kalamassery.

The accused have been identified as Girish Babu, 42, of Thrikkakara and Khadeeja, 42, of Eroor, Thripunithura. Jayesy, a common friend of the duo, was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment on November 17. The autopsy report had attributed the death to multiple head injuries. The victim has been staying alone in the apartment for the past year.

According to the police, the first accused met Khadeeja at Jayesy’s apartment, and the two became close friends. Babu, who had accumulated significant debt after taking loans through mobile applications and credit card transactions, knew about the reported involvement of Jayesy in the real estate business.

The duo suspected that Jayesy might have kept gold and the proceeds from her real estate dealings at her apartment. Babu had carried out a recce of the apartment two months ago. He avoided routes with CCTV coverage and decided to conduct the operation on November 17, hoping nobody else would be there at her apartment.

An examination of the CCTV footage proved instrumental in identifying the first accused, as it captured a person walking along the road wearing a helmet. Subsequent investigations uncovered the accused’s role in the crime, the police said.