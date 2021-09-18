Kochi

2, 626 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

As many as 2,626 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

A total of 2,626 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 28 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 14.84%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 50 included Thripunithura (95), Kuttampuzha (75), Kottuvally (75), Puthenvelikkara (74), Kavalangad (62), Ezhikkara (57), Kothamangalam (57), Nayarambalam (57), and Mulanthuruthy (54).

The regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kuzhippilly, Paingottur, Varapuzha, Kadamakudy, Poonithura, Ayappankavu, Karuvelipadi, Panampilly Nagar, and Vennala, according to an official release.


