Kochi

1,958 health workers vaccinated in Ernakulam

A total of 1,958 health workers were vaccinated at 16 centres in the district on Wednesday, with more private hospitals, including VPS Lakeshore and Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission Hospital, administering the vaccine.

Aster Medcity administered the maximum number of vaccinations, with 226 people taking the first Covishield shot.

At Rajagiri Hospital, 205 people took the vaccine, followed by 204 at Amrita Hospital, 198 at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly, and 187 at MOSC Medical College Hospital.

