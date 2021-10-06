1,932 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

06 October 2021 21:12 IST

As many as 1,932 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

A total of 1,877 people got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 38 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 11.36%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (67), Kottuvally (57), Thripunithura (52), Amballoor (50), Mazhuvanoor (46), Alangad (45), Karumaloor (44), and Piravom (42).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Aarakuzha, Avoli, Elanji, Panampilly Nagar, Edakochi, Keerampara, Maneed, and Karuvelippadi, according to an official release.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 18,414 persons are under treatment in the district.