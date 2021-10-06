Kochi

1,932 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

As many as 1,932 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

A total of 1,877 people got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 38 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 11.36%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (67), Kottuvally (57), Thripunithura (52), Amballoor (50), Mazhuvanoor (46), Alangad (45), Karumaloor (44), and Piravom (42).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Aarakuzha, Avoli, Elanji, Panampilly Nagar, Edakochi, Keerampara, Maneed, and Karuvelippadi, according to an official release.

A total of 18,414 persons are under treatment in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 9:14:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/1932-new-covid-cases-in-ernakulam/article36864511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY