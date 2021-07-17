1,908 test positive for COVID in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate stands at 10.49%

As many as 1,908 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

Nearly 1,877 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 23 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 10.49%. The regions in which positive cases were higher than 30 included Thripunitura (54), Rayamangalam (51), Udayamperoor (43), Cheranalloor (43), Payipra (40), Karukutty (38), Thrikkakara (38), Thevara (38), Maradu (37), Sreemoolanagaram (37), Chengamanad (36), Kothamangalam (34), Elankunnapuzha (33), Kadungalloor (33), Koovapadi (32), and Fort Kochi (32).

The regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayavana, Karumaloor, Ramamangalam, Varapuzha, Elanji, Thirumaradi, Thiruvaniyoor, Panayappilli, Pampakuda, Ponekkara, Karuvelippadi, Pothanikad, Manjaloor, Amballur, Panampilly Nagar, Pindimana and Piravom. Around 14,895 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release.