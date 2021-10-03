1,904 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

03 October 2021 20:19 IST

District administration plans vaccination of students

As many as 1,904 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

While two infected persons came from outside the State, 1,883 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection could not be identified in 16 cases. Three health workers too tested positive.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 12.37%. The regions where over 40 cases were recorded include Vadakkekara (65), Thrikkakara(60), Kalamassery (56), Puthenvelikkara (48), and Karukutty (40). As many as 1,728 persons recovered. A total of 22,966 persons are under treatment.

Vaccination for students

In view of reopening of colleges, the district administration will make arrangements for vaccination of students through outreach centres and private hospitals under the Sponsor-A-Jab programme, District Collector Jafar Malik said.

The district administration has directed the health authorities to focus more on the administration of second dose. It also told them to ensure that those who had received the first jab got the second shot in time.