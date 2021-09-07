19 security personnel arrested for possessing unlicensed guns in Kochi

Nineteen security personnel, who accompany vehicles that carry cash to ATM counters, were arrested by the Kalamassery police in Kochi, Kerala, said a communication on Tuesday. The Karamana police in Thiruvananthapuram had registered a case in which unlicensed guns were found in the possession of a security agency.

Checks were conducted on Tuesday in connection with the case registered by the Karamana police. The communication said the security personnel worked for a private agency whose headquarters is located at Kalamassery. Nineteen guns and around 100 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the place where the security personnel lived. Besides the 19 persons, one of their employers was also arrested, the communication added. The arrested hail from Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.