19 Navy, CG officers qualify as observers

KOCHI

05 August 2021 19:12 IST

As many as 16 officers of the Navy and three of the Coast Guard graduated as observers, airborne tacticians, and were awarded wings at a ceremony held at naval air station INS Garuda on Thursday. Two officers graduated as Qualified Navigation Instructors (QNIs) and were awarded instructional torches.

Rear Admiral A.N. Pramod, Deputy Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, was the chief guest for the event and awarded the Instructor Badge to QNIs and Golden Wings to the new observers.

Assistant Commandant Gopi Krishnan was awarded the Uttar Pradesh Trophy on being adjudged ‘first in the overall order of merit’ and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Trophy for being adjudged the ‘best in flying’.

