₹19-lakh compensation to 16 duck farmers

For birds died of avian influenza in Neendoor

The State government has distributed ₹19 lakh as compensation to 16 farmers in Neendoor, who sustained major losses during the recent bird flu outbreak.

The amount was given as compensation for the birds that died of the viral infection or were culled to control the outbreak. An official statement said ₹3.54 lakh was sanctioned for 1,770 ducks which died due to fever, while an amount of ₹15.458 lakh was given for 7,597 ducks and 132 chickens, which were culled as part of the infection-control measures.

The compensation amount was fixed at ₹200 for birds above than two months, ₹100 for birds below two months and ₹5 an egg. The rates were fixed based on discussions between farmers and a government-appointed panel of experts.

K. Suresh Kurup, MLA, disbursed the compensation at a function held at the auditorium of Neendoor Cooperative Bank On Tuesday. Neendoor grama panchayat president V.K. Pradeep presided. Director of the Animal Welfare Department K.M. Dileep explained the plan. Bird flu eradication centre nodal officer K.R. Sajeev Kumar presented the report.