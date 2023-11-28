19 drivers booked on charge of drunk driving

November 28, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - KOCHI:

Nineteen drivers were booked in a special combing operation predominately targeting public transport and educational institutions buses in the Kochi city and Ernakulam rural limits on Monday.

In Kochi city, seven private bus drivers, two KSRTC bus drivers, three school bus drivers and a mini bus driver were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. They were booked under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Motor Vehicles Act Section 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs). Recommendation will be forwarded to the Motor Vehicle Department for the suspension of their licence.

The special combing operation was held in the wake of increasing accidents in the city. The drive conducted on the instructions of District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar was supervised by the Deputy Commissioner K.S. Sudarshanan.

Besides, the city police launched a new initiative on Monday to regulate traffic during peak morning and evening hours. Police personnel drawn from traffic and law and order wings are being deployed at all major traffic points in the city between 9 a.m. and 10. 30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. The system will continue in the coming days as well.

In a special drive held within the Ernakulam rural police limits, six school bus drivers were booked for drunk driving. Around 500 vehicles were examined in the drive held on the instructions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.